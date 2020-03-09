Partly sunny
62.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Downtown Sonora Water Main Replacement Work Continues

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
TUD Road Closed downtown Sonora Feb 11 2020

TUD Road Closed downtown Sonora Feb 11 2020

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Expect to make some travel workarounds again this week near the heart of downtown Sonora.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials say that construction crews will be continuing to work on a water main pipeline replacement project Tuesday through Thursday.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid Bradford, Green and Norlin streets from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. A detour will also be in place for Bradford Street and Norlin Street.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     