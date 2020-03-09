Downtown Sonora Water Main Replacement Work Continues

TUD Road Closed downtown Sonora Feb 11 2020 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Expect to make some travel workarounds again this week near the heart of downtown Sonora.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials say that construction crews will be continuing to work on a water main pipeline replacement project Tuesday through Thursday.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid Bradford, Green and Norlin streets from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. A detour will also be in place for Bradford Street and Norlin Street.