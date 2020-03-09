Mostly cloudy
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

District One And Five Supervisor Races Heading To November Runoff

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Vote Center In Jamestown

Vote Center In Jamestown

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — Thousands of the remaining ballots in Tuolumne County were tabulated this morning following last Tuesday’s primary election.

They included provisional and late-arriving vote by mail ballots.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista estimates that there are only around 25 ballots still under review that could still add to the final count.

As for the two most closely-watched board of supervisor races, in District One, between David Goldemberg and Sherri Brennan, and District Five, between Jaron Brandon and Karl Rodefer, both will move on to a November runoff, as no one had over 50-percent of the total vote.

The closest was District Five with Brandon at 49.0-percent and Rodefer 34.4-percent. Brandon would have needed about 44 additional votes to surpass 50-percent. In District One, Goldemberg has 48.1-percent and Brennan 37.8-percent.

Bautista says the plan is to certify and finalize the results by Friday. View the results by viewing our Election Page Here

  • Jaron Brandon and Karl Rodefer
  • Sherri Brennan and David Goldemberg

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 