District One And Five Supervisor Races Heading To November Runoff

Sonora, CA — Thousands of the remaining ballots in Tuolumne County were tabulated this morning following last Tuesday’s primary election.

They included provisional and late-arriving vote by mail ballots.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista estimates that there are only around 25 ballots still under review that could still add to the final count.

As for the two most closely-watched board of supervisor races, in District One, between David Goldemberg and Sherri Brennan, and District Five, between Jaron Brandon and Karl Rodefer, both will move on to a November runoff, as no one had over 50-percent of the total vote.

The closest was District Five with Brandon at 49.0-percent and Rodefer 34.4-percent. Brandon would have needed about 44 additional votes to surpass 50-percent. In District One, Goldemberg has 48.1-percent and Brennan 37.8-percent.

Bautista says the plan is to certify and finalize the results by Friday. View the results by viewing our Election Page Here