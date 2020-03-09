Celtic Faire Moving To Calaveras County

Sonora, CA — The popular Celtic Faire was held over the weekend at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, and a big announcement was made Sunday.

The event will be moving to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in 2021. Organizer Patrick Karnahan indicates that there were a number of factors that went into the decision. He says one of the big issues at the current venue is limited parking. He both thanks and praises Tuolumne County Transit and Black Oak Casino for providing shuttle services, and others who allowed the use of parking lots, which helped greatly. However, it still creates logistical challenges for visitors.

The event has also faced issues some years because of flooding at the nearby creek drainage.

Karnahan said they survived this year despite a challenging weather forecast heading into the event and buzz nationwide about Coronavirus. He notes that the weather stayed at bay and the Coronavirus didn’t “factor in too much.”

Karnahan says, “We look forward to the move to Calaveras. It is a beautiful fairgrounds, with rolling hills and a great manager to work with. Calaveras will be our new home.”

The Celtic Faire began in 1986 at the Mother Lode Fairgounds, and it has grown into an event with an international following, bringing more attendees, exhibits and vendors.

It had moved to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds from 1998-2008, before coming back to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in 2009. It celebrates the cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall and Wales.

Click on the video box to view a short snippet from the 2020 event.