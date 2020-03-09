Cloudy
Kopf Highlights Business Happenings In Mother Lode

By B.J. Hansen
Ron Kopf

Sonora, CA — A new blog on myMotherLode.com highlights some of the local news happenings of the past month from a business perspective.

Ron Kopf is the Executive Director of the Tuolumne County Business Council and the Government Affairs Director for the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors.

He writes about things like new development projects, local government decisions, water issues, and the impacts of recent state actions. Find it by clicking here.

