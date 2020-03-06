Sonora City Leaders Will Talk About Projects And Community Issues

Mayor Jim Garaventa and City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature the newly appointed City Administrator of Sonora, Mary Rose Rutikanga, and the city’s Mayor, Jim Garaventa.

Rutikanga, a Mother Lode native who stepped into the role on February 3, will speak about her background working for the counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras and Merced, and what attracted her to the City Administrator position.

The two will also speak about the city’s efforts regarding economic development following the decision to cut ties with the county and end the TCEDA. Other topics will include looming budget challenges, efforts to address homelessness, Vision Sonora projects, fire resiliency and the city’s pilot program related to medical marijuana dispensaries.