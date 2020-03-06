Sunny
72.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Bus Incident Impacts Traffic In Downtown Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
A bus is stuck on Stockton Road

A bus is stuck on Stockton Road

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 12pm: The bus has been removed and traffic is again moving freely.

Update at 11:01am: The Sonora PD reports that traffic is moving in both directions on Stockton Road but one of the two eastbound lanes is closed.

Original story at 10:55am: Sonora, CA — A tour bus that is disabled on Stockton Road in Sonora is causing some traffic disruptions in the downtown area.

The Sonora PD is advising travelers to avoid Stockton Road while a towing company works to remove it.

Be prepared for a delay. The bus is disabled in the middle of Stockton Road behind the Bank of America parking lot.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     