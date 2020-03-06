Update: Bus Incident Impacts Traffic In Downtown Sonora

A bus is stuck on Stockton Road View Photo

Update at 12pm: The bus has been removed and traffic is again moving freely.

Update at 11:01am: The Sonora PD reports that traffic is moving in both directions on Stockton Road but one of the two eastbound lanes is closed.

Original story at 10:55am: Sonora, CA — A tour bus that is disabled on Stockton Road in Sonora is causing some traffic disruptions in the downtown area.

The Sonora PD is advising travelers to avoid Stockton Road while a towing company works to remove it.

Be prepared for a delay. The bus is disabled in the middle of Stockton Road behind the Bank of America parking lot.