Local Candidates React To Election Results

Voting center at the Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some local election races in the Mother Lode appear headed for a runoff, while others have been won outright.

Tuolumne County Elections Official Debi Bautista reports up to 4,000-5,000 ballots still need to be counted over the coming days. They were late arriving or are anticipated to arrive in the mail over the coming days. Voter turnout is currently at about 60-percent but that number will rise as more ballots are counted.

It is clear that Laura Krieg will be a new Tuolumne County Superior Court judge after receiving 68-percent of the vote over David Beyersdorf’s 31-percent.

Krieg says, “I am so grateful to the citizens of Tuolumne County for their confidence and their vote. It has been such an amazing experience and I have met some amazing people.”

In the District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Race, Kathleen Haff will step into the role currently held by the soon to be retiring John Gray after receiving 63-percent of the vote. Dameion Renault was second with 31-percent. Haff has been busy attending various forums and events over recent months. She says, “I spent a long time listening to what people had to say as far their concerns for the county, their concerns for the district, and what they would like to see changed.”

In District One it is David Goldemberg with 48-percent and Sherri Brennan with 37-percent. They appear headed for a runoff in November as neither is currently above the 50-percent threshold. Asked if he was at all surprised with the results, Goldemberg says, “The amount of time that I had out canvassing, and talking to people, going door to door, I had a lot of positive conversations. I hoped that I would do very well, but you don’t really know until you see the votes starting to come in.”

It is a similar case in District Five with Jaron Brandon at 48-percent and Karl Rodefer at 35-percent. Brandon responds, “It is hard to describe. I’m feeling great. There is so much positive energy.” The race is anticipated to go to a November runoff.

The top three vote-getters in the Sonora City Council race are Ann Segerstrom, Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer. Both Tuolumne County tax measures failed to gain support. In the Calaveras Supervisor races, Gary Tofanelli and Jack Garamendi are projected winners with the race between Amanda Folendorf 51-percent and Dennis Mills 48-percent may still be too close to call.

In the Congressional District Four race, the top two candidates regardless of party will move onto the November Election. They are Republican Tom McClintock who received 54-percent of the vote and Democrat Brynne Kennedy with 36-percent.

Bernie Sanders led the way in the California Democratic Primary, statewide, receiving nearly 33-percent and Joe Biden was second with nearly 25-percent. The margin was closer in Tuolumne County with Sanders at 26-percent and Biden at 22-percent. In the Republican statewide Primary, incumbent Donald Trump easily won by receiving 92-percent of the vote, followed by Joe Walsh with 2.6-percent and Bill Weld with 2.5-percent. In Tuolumne County, Trump received 96-percent of the vote.

Find the latest local results by clicking here.