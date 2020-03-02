Sonora High Basketball Seeded Third In State Playoff Bracket

Sonora High School Boys Basketball Team Champions of the CIF Sac Joaquin Division IV playoffs View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats boys basketball team has secured the third seed in the CIF Division III Boys Basketball Playoffs.

The Wildcats, coming off a division title, will host 14th seeded Sequoia of Redwood City tomorrow at 7pm. The winner will move onto face either Palma or Foothill on Thursday. Click here to view the bracket.

Last Thursday at the Golden One Center in Sacramento the Wildcats defeated Liberty Ranch, 70-57, in the Championship match of the CIF Sac Joaquin Division playoffs.