Sonora High Basketball Wins Division Championship

Sacramento, CA — The Sonora High School boys basketball team had a big win, 70-57, over Liberty Ranch, in the championship match of the CIF Sac Joaquin Division IV playoffs.

The game was played yesterday afternoon at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Click here to see the bracket. Senior Austin Patterson put up 30 points to lead the scoring for the Wildcats. It is the second year in a row that the team led by Coach Lloyd Longeway has come out on top in the Division IV playoffs.

The Wildcats will learn about who they will face in the state playoffs when the brackets are released later this weekend.