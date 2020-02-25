Haul Of 47 Rescued Animals Places Shelter At Capacity

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA –- Nearly four dozen animals seized from a home are in protective custody.

Calaveras County Animal Services officers report investigating a recent complaint in the 700-block of Uncle Billy Court, located in the Copperopolis community of Lake Tulloch Shores.

According to their findings, the animals were inside the residence with no water available. Code Compliance officials who also responded to investigate, subsequently red-tagged the home for the lack of a water connection among other onsite issues.

At this point, the Animal Services shelter facility is reportedly at capacity for dogs and cats and for that reason, all rescuers who can help take any available animals are asked to call the office at 209 754-6509. Also, adoptions are being offered at half-price.

For anyone interested in donating supplies, current needs at the shelter include towels, potty pads, newspapers, litter pans, and toys for small dogs and cats. These may be dropped off at the shelter or directly shipped to Calaveras County Animal Services, 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive, San Andreas CA 95249.