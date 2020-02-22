Casting Ballots Made More Convenient

Sonora, CA – Although over 7,000 ballots have already been cast due to early voting and vote by mail, two new voting centers opened today in Tuolumne County will make it even easier.

An excited, Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista shares, “This is the first time the vote centers will be open, and voters can start voting early.”

With the transition to the Voter’s Choice Model, which was designed to make voting more convenient, traditional polling places are now a thing of the past. The new centers, one located at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall and the other at Wilson Realty on Main Street in Jamestown, will be open seven days a week.

Bautista details, “The vote centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every single day including the weekends. Then on the 29th, the next two vote centers will be opened up.”

That gives voters five places to choose from, including at the Tuolumne County Elections Office, making voting and registering to vote even easier, as the latter must be done in person. The deadline to register is until 8 p.m. on March 3rd primary election night.

The centers along with ballot drop-off locations, dates and times are provided by the county elections office below (For Calaveras County voting information, click here):