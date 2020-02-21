Two Stolen Vehicles, One Found

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Murphys, CA — Even though the mornings have been cold recently, the CHP is warning motorists not to leaving their vehicles running to warm up.

Just this past Wednesday, thieves jumped into two vehicles in the Murphys area and took off. Imagine the surprise of the owners who had left them running in their driveways to warm up less than a mile apart. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler exclaims, “Thieves are walking our neighborhoods looking for crimes of opportunity, so don’t help them!” He adds, “A major mistake is leaving keys in your car and making it an easy crime of opportunity.”

One of the two cars was a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. It was discovered at a campground near New Melones Lake intact and returned to the owner. The owner of the other vehicle, a brown 2005 Toyota Camry with license number 5MTN081, has not been so lucky as that vehicle is still missing.

The CHP asks if anyone has seen that vehicle or knows who may have taken it to call the office at 209- 754-3541.