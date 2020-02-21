A Fight Led to A Shooting in Valley Springs

Shooting victim being flow to Modesto hospital View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A father was shot in the arm as his two young children looked on and the alleged shooter was the grandfather, according to new details released by the Calaveras Sheriff’s officials today.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Valley Springs, as earlier reported here. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark reveals that the incident was the result of an argument that escalated into a fistfight at the Mobil Gas Station on Vista Del Lago in Valley Springs. The alleged shooter is the father and the victim is his son.

Sgt. Stark explains, “So his kid brought a gun to a child exchange, during the fight the gun falls on the ground. Dad picks it up. Dad’s also holding a baseball bat at the time. A shot was fired from the gun, striking his own son in the arm.”

It is unclear what started the argument between the kids’ father and shooting victim, 31-year-old Dominic Allen of Valley Springs, and the mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Cevin Ford of Victorville, who had to be treated for injuries received during the fight, but those were not released.

After the shooting Ford, the mother and children fled the scene. They were located at a home in Stanislaus County and a welfare check was done. Neither the children nor their mother was hurt during the altercation. Ford was treated for injuries consistent with a physical fight.

The shooter Allen’s father, 62-year-old Darrell Allen of Valley Springs, could face charges as well as all involved, according to Sgt. Stark, who adds their statements are inconsistent. Detectives are also looking at surveillance video from the scene. They ask anyone that may have witnessed the shooting to call the office at

(209) 754-6500.