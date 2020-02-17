Facebook Post Increases Tensions In Tuolumne County Supervisor Race

Sherri Brennan and David Goldemberg View Photo

Sonora, CA — The campaign of District One Tuolumne County Supervisor Sherri Brennan is calling out a political Facebook post by challenger David Goldemberg as “defamatory and incorrect.”

On Friday Brennan’s Campaign Manager Stacey Dodge sent a letter via email to Goldemberg’s campaign criticizing a Thursday post on the “David Goldemberg for Supervisor” Facebook page.

Goldemberg’s post reads, “In the 2016 Election, Supervisor Brennan accepted a $750 campaign donation from PG&E. Supervisor Brennan never reported the PG&E campaign contribution on her Form 460 Campaign Statement filed with the Tuolumne County Election’s Office as required by law by the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC).”

The post goes on to state, “What else has Supervisor Brennan not reported as required?” He also includes a link to a PG&E website that lists candidates the company donated to in 2016, and Brennan’s name was listed.

The response letter from Brennan’s campaign counters, “You sir (Goldemberg) did not do your homework. Your libelous nature led you to make false, defamatory and incorrect statements. If you had checked ALL the facts, you would have seen that the check was never actually sent from PG&E, but was corrected and reversed. Sherri won the primary and had no need for further campaign funds. She did not accept the check; therefore, there was NOTHING to disclose.”

The letter from the Brennan campaign goes on to argue, “You need to make a public admission of this attempt to smear a seated County Supervisor. Defaming your opponent is not going to win the election. Your actions could be construed as more than a mistake on your part, but instead an attempt to slander another candidate to gain public favor. If, as you claim in your ads, you are honest, ethical and possess a high degree of integrity, you will make it clear that Supervisor Brennan has not withheld or failed to report anything at any time. You need to retract your posts from Facebook, and you should make a public apology for your incorrect and libelous attempt to mislead the public.”

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Goldemberg’s campaign for a statement in response on Friday evening but has not heard back. The post remains up as of this morning on Goldemberg’s campaign Facebook page.

The two campaigns have also sparred this election season about Brennan receiving the union endorsement of CAL Fire Local 2881.

Brennan is seeking a third term on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors. She is being challenged in District One by Goldemberg, a retired firefighter, and Jim Garaventa, the Mayor of Sonora. The primary election is March 3.