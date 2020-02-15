Dr. Smart, MTHCD Honored With Golden Frog Award

Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce and Dr. Randy Smart after receiving its Golden Frog Award. View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The health care district that brought a multi-million-dollar ‘wellness mecca’ to Calaveras County has received top honors from the local business community.

The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce, which recently brought onboard new CEO Morgan Gace, held its annual installation and awards dinner at Ironstone Vineyards.

This year, the group chose to bestow its Golden Frog Award, given to the person or group responsible for having the biggest community-wide impact, to CEO Dr. Randy Smart and the Mark Twain Health Care District.

Among his and the district’s efforts to improve and expand rural health care in Calaveras County was the planning, financing, and opening last fall of the multi-million-dollar Valley Springs Health & Wellness Center that it now manages as an independent operator.

Other honorees included Save Mart, Business of the Year; Calaveras Humane Society, Nonprofit of the Year; Valley Springs-based Hawg Dawgs, Small Business of the Year, and Gretel Allen Tiscomia, owner of The Pickle Patch in San Andreas and Mingos on Main in downtown Angels Camp, Entrepreneur of the Year.