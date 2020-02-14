Society For Range Management’s Annual Meeting Features Local Student

The Society For Range Management’s Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado will feature local Sonora High School student, Gregory Crook.

Crook was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The 73rd annual meeting for the Society For Range Management (SRM) will take place from Sunday evening February 16th through Thursday, February 20th.

Last Summer, the California Pacific Section of the SRM held a one week Rangeland Camp for students aged fifteen through eighteen in Half Moon Bay, California. The Camp topics included geology, ecology, soil sampling and the ins and outs of the cattle business.

After two different tests, Crook placed first place. Crook will be representing California, Hawaii and the Pacific territorial islands along with two other high school students.

A total of 22 high school students nationwide (including Crook) will participate in the High School Youth Forum.

Crook will give a six minute speech that includes a power point presentation. His subject is the prescribed use of grazing animals in controlling fuels. The top five High School presenters will have their paper published and the top winner will be invited back to the SRM annual meeting next year.

While in Denver, Crook will be able to tour local Colorado ecology and discover the latest in research and scientific advances in rangeland management.

As for his future, Crook would like to eventually attend Cal Poly and study forestry in order to become a registered public forester.

