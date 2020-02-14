Freezing Plunge Heats Up Charity’s Donations

Sonora Police Dept. staff including Chief Turu VanderWiel took the plunge View Photos

Jamestown, CA — Local Law enforcement officials and business leaders joined forces to support special athletes by braving frigid waters this past weekend and out raising last year’s total.

Some participants donned costumes and others wore their uniforms while diving headfirst into the icy waters on the south shore of Lake Tulloch on Saturday, as can be viewed in the image box pictures, for this year’s Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Northern California. The freezing swim helped garner nearly $31,000 in donations to support the athletes in their training and travel costs.

One of the teams that took the plunge were employees from the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). With teeth chattering Lt. Ricardo Jauregui shared, “The water was chilly, but the cause was definitely worthwhile and fun,” Noting he can’t wait until next year’s plunge, stating, “SCC will definitely participate again next year and try to raise even more money for their great organization.”

The Northern California group serves more than 13,000 athletes by providing free year-round sports training and competitions along with school programs and health resources. Other fund-raising events, including Tip-A-Cop, Cop on Rooftop, charity softball games and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, were held year-round, culminating with the Polar Plunge this weekend.

The California Highway Patrol, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department, Sonora Police Department, Livingston Police Department, and the Tuolumne County District Attorney also took the plunge.