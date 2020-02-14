Connections Academy 7th Grader Wins 45th Annual Spelling Bee

Winners 45th Spelling Bee L-R, R.Lindenberg(2nd),S.Silos (3rd),J.Fowler (1st), Couunty Superintendent Cathy Parker in back View Photos

Sonora, CA – The results are in from a 45th annual countywide spelling bee during which the victor literally had to ‘maneuver’ a win.

Curtis Creek Elementary on Wednesday night hosted the Dr. June McOmber Memorial Spelling Bee. Its namesake, a longtime County Schools Office employee in charge of student participation activities founded the junior high-involved event back in 1975 and it was named in her honor in 1980, a year after her untimely passing in a car wreck.

Jonah Fowler, a Connections Academy 7th grader claimed the First Place and Perpetual Plaque. Rebecca Lindenberg, a Belleview School 7th grader came in second and Sabrina Silos, a Connections Academy 8th grader took third place.

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker confirms that the winning word, “maneuver,” can be tricky to spell by correctly placing all its vowels. She describes the event as an exciting annual opportunity for students to demonstrate their spelling mastery while adding to their vocabulary. They initially competed at their own schools to be chosen as school representatives.

She adds, “We are proud of their commitment to this competition, which is an important part of literacy development.” In all, 37 students participated from the above schools along with Columbia Elementary, Curtis Creek Elementary, Sonora Elementary, Summerville High, Tenaya Elementary, and Tioga High.

Fowler and Lindenberg will go on to represent Tuolumne County at the state competition in Marin County on May 2.

