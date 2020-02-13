MTHCD Offering Thousands of Grant Dollars To Benefit Local Health

Mark Twain Health Care District View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Local programs and groups promoting physical, emotional and psychological well-being are eligible for the next round of Mark Twain Health Care District’s (MTHCD) annual Golden Health Award Grants.

Thousands of dollars in competitive funding will be available for tapping by organizations and individuals who provide health care programs, services, and activities that benefit Calaveras County communities. Interested parties should note that grant applications are due at the close of business on Monday, March 9.

Last year, the district handed out $100,000 to over a dozen applicants providing a wide range of health care support.

District officials say areas of consideration may include but are not limited to, Behavioral Health, Rehabilitation, Men’s, Women’s, Children’s and or Dental Health, Veterans’ and Seniors’ Programs, Respite Care, Home Health and Community Health Services and Tele-Health Technology. A major caveat is that grant funds cannot cover wages and salaries.

To get an idea of the kinds of programs and services MTHCD has helped fund in 2019, here is the list of grant award winners…

The office of Dr. Motiu DDS received $36,000 to cover dental treatment for veterans; Sierra Hope, $25,000 for homelessness assistance/emergency housing; the Volunteer Center of Calaveras, $33,000 to construct an ADA ramp, porch and outside area.

Gardens to Grow Inc, won $35,000 to fund its garden-based nutrition education program; CalaverasGROWN won $18,500 to fund healthy eating habits educational outreach; Disability Resource Agency-Independent Living, $10,000 for its low-income home moderated nutrition educational program; West Point Community Covenant Church, $2,600 for its free lunch and nutritious meals program

Common Ground Senior Services, $30,000, for Silver Streak non-emergency transport services; Murphys Senior Center, $10,000 to fund Stay Vertical Calaveras exercise and movement classes; Blue Mountain Coalition Youth & Families, $6,000 covering seniors’ lunch and activities; Calaveras Senior Providers’ Network, $3,000 to conduct an “I Matter” caregiver’s conference.

Central Calaveras Fire Fighter Association got $23,000 to cover the purchase of an automatic CPR device and two AEDs; San Andreas Fire Protection District, nearly $17,000 to update medical equipment.

The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce was given $5,000 towards “On the Right Track” youth training.

For more details and to access a form click here.