Possible Pre-Gold Rush Days Restoration Proposed At Wildcat Ranch

Sonora, CA — Along with attending to several business-as-usual items, the Sonora Union High School District Trustees have the Wildcat Ranch on the discussion agenda.

According to the meeting documents, under action items on the discussion agenda, the board will consider approving a memo of understanding with the Highway 108 Firesafe Council for use of land on the Wildcat Ranch property.

The MOU lays out a proposed plan for the Firesafe Council to do research and possible restoration of part of the ranchland to what it was before the Gold Rush era.

The meeting gets underway Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the first-floor conference room at 100 School Street.