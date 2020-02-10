Driver With Back Plate Light Out, No Seat Belt Assigned $110,000 Bail

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A seemingly innocuous weekend traffic stop by the CHP caught a man on the lam.

According to Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Steven Machado, the officer who pulled over 26-year-old Faustino Joseph Vera of Coulterville just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Jamestown Road at Highway 49 had noted a rear license plate light was not working and that Vera was not wearing a seatbelt.

A records check turned up not only was he falsely impersonating another and providing a bogus ID and information as to his true identity he was also wanted on a local warrant for removing an electronic ankle monitoring device and happened to be behind the wheel while his driving privileges were suspended.

Vera was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on related charges, his bond totaling $110,000.