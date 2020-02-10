Power Outages Following High Winds

PG&E Wind Related Power Outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — High winds in the Mother Lode caused several trees to fall yesterday and numerous power outages in the region. There are still 153 PG&E customers without power this morning in the Pinecrest area and 123 in the vicinity of Calaveras Big Trees State Park. There are smaller outages scattered in Angels Camp, San Andreas, Copperopolis, Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne and Groveland. PG&E hopes to restore the remaining customers throughout today.

Winds will be a factor again today.

A Wind Advisory has been extended until 10 PM tonight for the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Click here for more information.