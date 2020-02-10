Wind Advisory For The Sierra Nevada Mountains

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

A Wind Advisory has been extended until 10 PM tonight for the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

According to the National Weather Service, winds ranging from twenty to forty-five mph will continue and wind gusts of fifty to 60 mph are likely at times. In the most extreme cases, gusts of up to ninety mph are possible over the exposed ridgetops near the crest of the Sierra Nevada and through southwest facing canyons.

The highest wind gusts are expected this morning.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees, tree limbs and power lines could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving into the Sierra Nevada, especially if you are operating a high profile vehicle. Avoid power lines. Stay clear of trees.

There are no restrictions up to the winter closure gates of highways 108, 4 and 120. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open, however travel is not recommended today for campers, trailers or permit loads.