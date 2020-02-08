Sunny
Escaped Debris Burn In Arnold Area

By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire Truck

Cal Fire Truck

Arnold, CA — CAL Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze sparked by an escaped debris burn bordering Avery Middle School in the Avery-Arnold area of Calaveras County.

The fire is burning along Segale Road near the Moran Road intersection, just off Highway 4. Several piles of debris were burning when the flames from one spread to nearby vegetation, according to CAL Fire. The fire is moving at a slow rate of spread. There is no word on the size of the fire or whether any nearby structures are threatened at this time. We will provide an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Segale Road near Avery Middle School

