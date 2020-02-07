Focus On Tourism In The Mother Lode

Lisa Mayo and Martin Huberty View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on efforts to attract visitors to both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

Guests will be Visit Tuolumne County President and CEO Lisa Mayo and the recently hired Executive Director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau, Martin Huberty. They will discuss recent tourism trends, priorities for 2020, and ways the two entities can work together.

Other discussion topics will include re-energizing the local film industry, an upcoming agritourism summit, and innovative ways to reach potential visitors.