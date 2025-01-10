Mother Lode Fire Crews Working Los Angeles Fires

Sonora, CA — Firefighters from Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are assisting Los Angeles communities devastated by the catastrophic blazes.

Fire crews from both counties left yesterday (Wednesday, Jan. 8) for L.A. to work the front lines or wherever else they may be needed. Tuolumne County crews included four fire engines, one each from Tuolumne County Fire, Twain Harte Fire, Tuolumne Rancheria Fire, and Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire departments, along with a task force leader from Nevada County.

Calaveras fire crews include four firefighters from Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department (CCFD) on OES engine 4308 with a strike team of five OES Fire Engines and a strike team leader. Also sent was E-123, part of the Calaveras task force, including West Point, San Andreas, Murphys, and Mokelumne Hill’s Central Calaveras Fire District.

Tuolumne County fire officials advise that the county remains fully covered and that all departments are ready to respond to any emergencies that may arise. They added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this devastating series of fires. We stand united, not only with our own first responders but with all those fighting to protect lives and property across Southern California.”

