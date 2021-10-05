Crash In West Point Results In Power Outage And Wandering Cattle

West Point, CA – A truck hauling cattle hit a power pole and has left more than 400 without power in Calaveras County and cattle wandering in the roadway.

The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. along Winton Road near Boy Scout Camp Road in the West Point area. The CHP reports that a truck towing a horse trailer went off the roadway, hit a power pole, and overturned onto its side. Several of the cattle are injured and animal control officials have been called to the screen. Additionally, several of the cattle got out of the trailer and are wandering around the roadway.

PG&E reports that 449 customers have been impacted stretching from Highway 26 in the West Point area west towards Bummerville along Winton road to Lily Gap Road and ending near Sugar Spring Road. The utility details that a crew is heading to the scene and an estimated 10:30 p.m. restoration time has been given.