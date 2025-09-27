Jesus Gomez hits late 23-yard field goal to lift Arizona State past No. 24 TCU, 27-24 View Photo

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jesus Gomez kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:14 left and Arizona State overcame a 17-point deficit to beat No. 24 TCU 27-24 on Friday night.

The Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) were down 17-0 in the second quarter before rallying behind Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson.

Leavitt threw his second touchdown pass to Tyson, from 4 yards with 1:50 left in regulation, and Prince Dorbuh followed with a strip sack of TCU’s Josh Hoover, setting up Arizona State at TCU’s 15. Gomez, who missed two earlier field goals, split the uprights after the Sun Devils originally lined up to go for it on fourth-and-inches.

Arizona State’s Martell Hughes sealed it with the second interception of Hoover.

Leavitt threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing, connecting with Tyson eight times for 126 yards. Raleek Brown ran for 147 yards.

Hoover threw for 242 yards and scored on a 1-yard sneak early in the fourth quarter to put TCU (3-1, 0-1) up 24-17.

Heavy afternoon storms soaked the field and strong wind lingered well past kickoff.

It did little to slow down the Horned Frogs early.

TCU took advantage of a short field for Trent Battle’s 13-yard touchdown run and Jeremy Payne scored on a 7-yard run. The Horned Frogs then stopped a fourth-and-2 to force a turnover on downs at Arizona State’s 38, leading to a field goal that put them up 17-0.

The dynamic duo of Leavitt and Tyson sparked the Sun Devils.

Leavitt hit the preseason All-America receiver perfectly in stride for 57-yard touchdown, then seemed to juke half of the defense on a 24-yard scramble the next drive. Leavitt capped it with a deft fake handoff, opening the middle of the field for an 8-yard TD run to pull Arizona State to 17-14 at halftime.

The takeaway

TCU: The Horned Frogs stopped Arizona State on downs inside their own 5 twice in the fourth quarter, but still couldn’t find a way to win.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils fell into a 17-0 hole for the second time in three games, pulling out the win this time after losing to Mississippi State on Sept. 6.

Up next

TCU: Hosts Colorado on Oct. 4.

Arizona State: At Utah on Oct. 11.

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer