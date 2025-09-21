Marshall scores 21 points in the fourth quarter for a 42-28 win over Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Marshall’s 42-28 win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Marshall (2-2) scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

The Thundering Herd tied the game at 28 early in the fourth quarter on Del Rio-Wilson’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Toby Payne and took the lead with just over 10 minutes left with Del Rio-Wilson’s 24-yard TD pass to De’Andre Tamarez. Michael Allen ran for an 11-yard touchdown to end the scoring with 4:38 left.

Marshall (2-2) took a 7-0 lead with 8:47 remaining in the first quarter before going into a two-and-a-half hour weather delay due to lightning. When play resumed, Marshall scored two more touchdowns, one from Payne and a 2-yard rush from Del Rio-Wilson.

Middle Tennessee’s (1-3) Jacob Hathaway hit two field goals in the second quarter, from 50 and 38 yards out, to make it 21-20 going into halftime. Nicholas Vattiato ran for a 3-yard touchdown to open the third quarter. The Blue Raiders went for two, and Vattiato found Hunter Tipton to go up 28-21.

Vattiato was 19-for-32 passing for 299 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Middle Tennessee (1-3).

Demarcus Lacey led The Thundering Herd with 116 yards receiving and one touchdown. Payne had 46 yards.

