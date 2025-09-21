Kaidon Salter back as starting QB, throws 3 TD passes to help Colorado hold off Wyoming 37-20

Kaidon Salter back as starting QB, throws 3 TD passes to help Colorado hold off Wyoming 37-20 View Photo

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quarterback Kaidon Salter threw three touchdown passes and ran for a game-sealing score in his return to the starting role as Colorado beat Wyoming 37-20 on Saturday night.

Salter, who lost his job last week to Ryan Staub, finished 18 of 28 for 304 yards. Salter also rushed for 86 yards to help the Buffaloes (2-2) rebound from a loss last Friday at Houston.

Colorado led 28-3 early in the third quarter before the Cowboys (2-2) began to rally. The momentum was interrupted when Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker sacked Kaden Anderson in the end zone for a safety to make it 30-13.

After a Cowboys score, Salter put the game away with a 35-yard TD run with 1:46 left.

“I’m happy with the results, but I’m not happy with the finish,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. “I told our young men, too much ha-ha and hee-heeing on the sideline when we got the lead.

“ I wish we could be a little more — have a little more killer instinct in us to really put teams away, like we’re capable of doing.”

Salter, a transfer from Liberty, started the first two games before being replaced by Staub. Back in charge, Salter made big play after big play. He had a 29-yard TD throw to Omarion Miller and a 68-yard strike to Sincere Brown. He also had a 47-yard touchdown throw to Joseph Williams.

“It’s been rough not playing last week,” Salter said. “I just want to go out there and be the best version of me for the team.”

Was this wake-up call for Salter?

“I’m not going to say what a man needs,” Sanders said. “All I’m going to say is everybody in that locker room, including me, we’re accountable to one another. Sometimes you’ve got to hold people accountable to what’s transpiring.

“I want to win but I want people to grow as human beings.”

Anderson threw for 176 yards and two scores. Freshman tailback Samuel Harris rushed for 126 yards, including a 50-yard scamper.

“We made too many mistakes at critical times during the game,” Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel said. “We just didn’t finish enough plays in the first half.”

Ralphie VII

Colorado’s live mascot Ralphie VII made her debut in front of cheering audience. The 1-year-old bison replaces Ralphie VI, who retired before the start of the season after showing an indifference toward running.

“I heard she was energetic,” Sanders said. “She started out well, and then finished strong — unlike us.”

Neighbors

This marked the first meeting in 16 years between two schools separate by approximately 130 miles. The Buffaloes and Cowboys have faced each other just seven times since 1947.

Buffaloes sidelined

Left tackle Jordan Seaton was replaced by Kareem Harden in the second half. Seaton was walking the sideline in sweatpants with an apparent limp.

Defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. was disqualified in the third quarter for targeting.

The takeaway

Wyoming: The Cowboys blocked their third field goal of the season, a 34-yard attempt from Alejandro Mata early in the fourth quarter.

Colorado: The Buffaloes finished with 497 total yards, including 193 yards rushing.

Up next

Wyoming: At home against UNLV on Oct. 4.

Colorado: Play at home for a fourth time in five games when the Buffaloes face BYU on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer