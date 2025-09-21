McNamara, Floyd help East Tennessee State beat Elon 26-16

JONHSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Cade McNamara passed for 268 yards and ran for a 9-yard touchdown, Ephraim Floyd had 12 receptions for 145 yards and East Tennessee State beat Elon 26-16 on Saturday night.

Jason Albritton scored on a 1-yard run that made it 17-10 with eight seconds left in the second quarter. On the first play of the drive, McNamara connected with Floyd for a 45-yard gain.

Khalil Eichelberger capped a 12-play, 87-yard drive that took five minutes, 37 seconds off the clock and gave ETSU (2-2) a 26-10 lead with 7:37 left in the game.

Landen Clark hit Landyn for a 48-yard gain, ran for 11 yards and then threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Fuhrmann less than two minutes later but Elon (2-2) never got the ball back.

The Phoenix had 70 yards rushing on 30 attempts and converted 2 of 11 third downs.

Kickoff had originally planned for 5:30 p.m. local time but was delayed 2 1/2 hours due to inclement weather.

