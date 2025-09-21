Aidan Armenta, Braylon McReynolds lead UL Monroe over UTEP 31-25

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Aidan Armenta threw two touchdowns passes and Braylon McReynolds had a long touchdown run to lead UL Monroe to a 31-25 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

Dorian Lewis’ 72-yard run set up Armenta’s 12-yard touchdown toss to Jake Godfrey as UL Monroe (2-1) went 96 yards in three plays to grab a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

UTEP (1-3) answered on first down with Malachi Nelson’s 73-yard scoring strike to Trevon Tate to tie it 17 seconds later.

McReynolds raced the final 40 yards in a two-play 77-yard drive to put the Warhawks up 14-7 after one quarter.

Armenta connected with Jonathan Bibbs for a 35-yard touchdown and Luke Stagg kicked a 44-yard field goal to give UL Monroe a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Hunter Herring scored on a 1-yard plunge for a 31-7 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Nelson had fourth-quarter touchdown passes covering 44 and 20 yards to Wondame Davis Jr. to get the Miners within six, but David Godsey Jr. intercepted Nelson on a pass from the UTEP 43-yard line on the final play to end it.

Armenta completed 8 of 14 passes for 136 yards. McReynolds carried 18 times for 107 yards.

Nelson finished with 404 yards on 22-for-46 passing with three interceptions for the Miners. Tate had six receptions for 126 yards while Davis has six catches for 119.

