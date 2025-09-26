Katin Houser throws for 2 touchdowns and runs for another to lead East Carolina past Army 28-6

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Katin Houser passed for 251 yards and two touchdowns, and East Carolina opened American Conference play with a 28-6 victory over defending league champion Army on Thursday night.

East Carolina (3-2, 1-0 American) has won nine of the 10 meetings with Army, with a road setback last season.

Houser threw for two touchdowns and ran for another — all in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead. Anthony Smith had a catch of 40 yards or more on ECU’s opening two drives, the second giving the Pirates a 14-0 lead. Houser connected with Jayvontay Conner for a 20-yard touchdown with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.

ECU’s touchdown in the second half came when backup holder Kyler Pearson ran for a 32-yard touchdown on a fake field goal to cap the scoring.

Noah Short rushed for 127 yards on just 11 carries for Army (1-3, 0-2), which gained for over 100 yards on the ground for the 34th straight game. Quarterback Dewayne Coleman added 51 yards rushing, including a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Army had just five first downs and 128 total yards in the first half. It was the first time the Black Knights had been shutout in the first half since 2023 against LSU.

Last season, Army defeated East Carolina 45-28 behind quarterback Bryson Daily’s six touchdowns (five rushing, one passing), marking the first six-touchdown game by a Black Knight since 1916.

