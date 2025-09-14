NC Central scores twice in 8 seconds to cement 49-19 win against Fayetteville State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Walker Harris threw for a career-high 387 passing and three touchdowns, Tomondrey Braxton had a pick-6, and NC Central defeated Division II Fayetteville State 49-19 on Saturday night.

The Eagles (2-2) had five players score touchdowns, highlighted by Mehki Wall’s 63-yard scoring reception early in the fourth quarter. Harris and Zion Dobson added one rushing touchdown apiece, and Quentin McCall and Luke Bracey each had one receiving score.

NC Central had 499 total yards of offense to Fayetteville State’s 228. NC Central had 24 total first downs and went 9-for-14 on third down.

After an interception in the third quarter, NC Central responded by forcing a three-and-out and scoring three straight touchdowns, including two in eight seconds, the second of which was Braxton’s pick-6.

Bryce Council had 94 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 carries for the Broncos (0-3).

The Eagles are 25-9 all-time against the Broncos, with their last meeting being a 54-31 NC Central win in 2012.

