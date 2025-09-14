Vattiato drives Middle Tennessee to 2 scores in final 6 1/2 minutes, Blue Raiders top Nevada 14-13

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nicholas Vattiato scrambled 5 yards for a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining, lifting Middle Tennessee to a 14-13 victory over Nevada on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee (1-2) was shut out until Vattiato threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nahzae Cox with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Nevada responded with an 8-play, 51-yard drive but Joe McFadden missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt.

The Blue Raiders took possession with 2 minutes remaining and Vattiato drove them 76 yards in 11 plays. On the go-ahead touchdown, he dropped back to pass, broke free from the rush and scrambled off-tackle into the end zone. Jacob Hathaway added the extra point to break the tie.

Nevada reached the MTSU 39 on the final possession but McFadden missed from 56 yards.

Vattiato completed 27 of 44 passes for 247 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Chubba Purdy threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kalen Woods and McFadden added two field goals to give the Wolf Pack (1-2) a 13-0 halftime lead.

Purdy and AJ Bianco, who the Wolf Pack consider co-starters, combined on 14-of-24 passing for 166 yards. Both QBs were intercepted once.

Nevada’s last-minute loss comes one week after a dramatic 20-17 victory over Sacramento State in which Jonathan Maldonado’s 36-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter provided the winning margin.

It was the first meeting between the programs.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football