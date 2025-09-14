Schecklman sets career-high in passing yards as Northern Iowa escapes Eastern Washington, 17-14

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Matthew Schecklman threw for a career-high 359 yards and two touchdowns, Tysen Kershaw and Ayden Price combined for 278 receiving yards, and Northern Iowa beat Eastern Washington, 17-14 on Saturday night.

The Panthers (2-1) allowed two straight fourth-quarter touchdowns, and had a third erased on an illegal formation by the Eagles. A game-tying field goal attempt by Eastern Washington’s Soren McKee sailed wide right.

A 79-yard touchdown reception by Kershaw on the first NIU snap of the game put the Panthers ahead for good. Max Bartachek connected on a 28-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, and Price hauled in a 63-yard scoring grab early in the third.

Harrison Bey-Buie had 86 rushing yards on 26 carries. Owen Ostroski had five tackles and two sacks.

UNI was 9 for 17 on third down and outgained Eastern Washington 495-276.

Nate Bell threw for 159 yards on 21-for-35 passing to lead the Eagles (0-3), and added 89 rushing yards and two scores on 14 rushes.

