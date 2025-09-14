Cornelious Brown, Victor Barbosa rally Alabama A&M past Tennessee State 23-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cornelious Brown passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns and Victor Barbosa kicked three field goals to lead Alabama A&M to a 23-21 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Xzavier Booker recovered a fumble that Wyatt Wright forced when he sacked Byron McNair with 90 seconds left on third-and—11 at the Tigers’ 41-yard line. The Bulldogs ran out the clock from there.

Alabama A&M (2-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Barbosa’s 26-yard field goal in the first quarter and Brown’s 5-yard touchdown toss to Myles Parker less than two minutes into the second.

Tennessee State (1-2) answered with Kendric Rhymes’ 5-yard touchdown run and a 27-yard scoring run by Zack Simmons-Brown to take a 14-10 lead. Barbosa kicked another 26-yard field goal to get the Bulldogs within a point with 1:39 left in the half, but McNair connected with Rhymes for a 22-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining to put the Tigers up 21-13.

The Bulldogs cut it to 21-20 on Brown’s 30-yard scoring strike to Daveon Walker midway through the third quarter. Barbosa booted a go-ahead 45-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the third to cap the scoring.

Brown completed 21 of 33 passes. Travaunta Abner had six catches for 104 yards.

McNair totaled 157 yards on 17-for-27 passing with an interception. Rhymes carried 24 times for 111 yards.

——

