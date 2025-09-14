Orth accounts for 5 TDs in Chattanooga’s 63-0 win over Stetson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Camden Orth accounted for five touchdowns, A.J. Little and Markell Quick added TD returns and Chattanooga beat Stetson 63-0 on Saturday night.

Orth rushed for 118 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns and threw for two more scores.

Little returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown in a 21-point first quarter and Quick opened the second half with a 91-yard kickoff return for a 42-0 lead.

Journey Wyche had 115 yards and a TD on 16 carries and Justus Durant rushed for 103 on 13 with a score. The Mocs rushed for 445 of their 551 total yards.

After giving up 45 points to both Memphis and Tennessee Tech, the Mocs (1-2) posted their first shutout since a 31-0 win over Wofford in 2022. The 63 points were the most Chattanooga has scored since a 63-7 win over VMI in 2017.

The Mocs’ last punt return for a touchdown (not including blocks) came in 2014 on a 66-yarder by Tommy Hudson against Samford. Their last kickoff return for a TD was a 99-yarder by Javin Whatley against Samford in 2024.

The Hatters (1-2) had just 130 yards offense.

___

