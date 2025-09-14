Andrew Body’s 4 TD passes help Alabama State beat D-II Miles College 37-9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Andrew Body threw four first-half touchdown passes to help Alabama State beat Division-II Miles College 37-9 on Saturday.

Body was 14-of-16 passing for 251 yards and added a game-high 60 yards rushing on seven carries. Jalen Jones had four receptions for 118 yards with TDs of 35 and 61 yards for Alabama State (2-1).

Body hit Ajai Harrell for a 40-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and his 15-yarder to Dylan Djete made it 31-3 with 54 seconds left in the first half.

Andrew Abu-Akel kicked field goals of 25 and 46 yards in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Reid Grek kicked a 47-yard field goal and Roderick Thomas added a 2-yard touchdown run for Miles College (0-2).

