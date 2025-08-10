Orioles and Athletics meet to decide series winner

Athletics (52-67, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-64, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Morales (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (2-6, 5.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -132, Athletics +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Athletics play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore is 53-64 overall and 28-28 in home games. The Orioles have a 34-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The Athletics are 52-67 overall and 29-33 in road games. The Athletics are 47-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Athletics are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holliday has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 13 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 12 for 41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .192 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .302 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colton Cowser: 7-Day IL (head), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Maverick Handley: 10-Day IL (head), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press