Tigers square off against the Angels with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (56-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-51, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-9, 5.85 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (10-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -207, Angels +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit has a 38-24 record at home and a 67-51 record overall. The Tigers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .424.

Los Angeles has a 26-31 record on the road and a 56-61 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Tigers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 18 doubles and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 11 for 29 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto has 23 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 8 for 36 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.45 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Tigers: Wenceel Perez: day-to-day (leg bruise), Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Bryce Teodosio: day-to-day (head), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press