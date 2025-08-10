Padres and Red Sox meet, winner claims 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (65-53, second in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (65-52, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (8-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (4-10, 4.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -137, Red Sox +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 37-20 in home games and 65-52 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Boston has a 65-53 record overall and a 26-31 record in road games. The Red Sox are 31-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 20 home runs, 43 walks and 72 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 13 for 42 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 31 doubles, 12 triples and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 14 for 37 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press