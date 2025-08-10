Giants and Nationals meet with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (46-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (4-12, 4.29 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.39 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -138, Nationals +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 29-27 record at home and a 59-58 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Washington has gone 24-34 on the road and 46-70 overall. The Nationals have gone 35-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has a .274 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Dominic Smith is 12 for 33 with a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 25 home runs while slugging .484. Luis Garcia is 11 for 39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .218 batting average, 8.28 ERA, outscored by 52 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (back), Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press