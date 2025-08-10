Blue Jays try to avoid series sweep against the Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays (68-50, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (68-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (7-2, 2.59 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -157, Blue Jays +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Toronto Blue Jays looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 38-23 record in home games and a 68-49 record overall. The Dodgers have a 28-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto is 68-50 overall and 30-31 in road games. The Blue Jays have the best team batting average in MLB play at .269.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 29 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 6 for 13 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a .298 batting average, and has 13 doubles, seven home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBIs. Ernie Clement is 18 for 44 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .323 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (knee), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (knee), George Springer: 7-Day IL (head), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press