Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (68-48, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -149, Blue Jays +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Los Angeles is 66-49 overall and 36-23 at home. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Toronto has a 30-29 record in road games and a 68-48 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 54-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, seven triples and 39 home runs while hitting .276 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 16 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Guerrero ranks second on the Blue Jays with 44 extra base hits (26 doubles and 18 home runs). Bo Bichette is 19 for 46 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .337 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (knee), George Springer: 7-Day IL (head), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press