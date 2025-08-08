Padres begin 3-game series against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (64-52, second in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (64-51, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Walker Buehler (6-6, 5.74 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (11-3, 2.73 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -187, Red Sox +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Boston Red Sox on Friday to begin a three-game series.

San Diego has a 36-19 record in home games and a 64-51 record overall. The Padres have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Boston has a 64-52 record overall and a 25-30 record in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 20 home runs, 41 walks and 72 RBIs while hitting .300 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 14 for 43 with a double, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has a .264 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 31 doubles, 12 triples and 12 home runs. Trevor Story is 14 for 37 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .290 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press