Orioles host the Athletics to open 3-game series

Athletics (51-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (52-63, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (8-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -116, Athletics -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Athletics to open a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 52-63 record overall and a 27-27 record at home. The Orioles are 35-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The Athletics are 51-66 overall and 28-32 on the road. The Athletics have a 24-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holliday has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 15 for 42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 18 for 42 with four doubles, six home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics: 6-4, .298 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Maverick Handley: 10-Day IL (head), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press