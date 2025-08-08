Angels aim to end road skid, face the Tigers

Los Angeles Angels (55-60, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (66-50, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.59 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.18 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -339, Angels +270; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Detroit Tigers looking to end a three-game road slide.

Detroit has a 37-23 record at home and a 66-50 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 55-60 overall and 25-30 in road games. The Angels rank fifth in MLB play with 161 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Friday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 17 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .273 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 11 for 27 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 26 home runs while slugging .479. Mike Trout is 9 for 36 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Angels: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press