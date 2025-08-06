Muncy leads Dodgers against the Cardinals after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (57-58, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-48, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 2.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -182, Cardinals +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals after Max Muncy’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has a 36-22 record in home games and a 66-48 record overall. The Dodgers lead the NL with 169 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

St. Louis has gone 25-34 on the road and 57-58 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith leads the Dodgers with a .321 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 51 walks and 50 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 14 for 40 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 24 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .279 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 7 for 34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

