Angels and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (56-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-59, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (8-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -124, Rays +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a 55-59 record overall and a 30-29 record at home. Angels hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 56-59 record overall and a 24-29 record in road games. The Rays have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 26 home runs while slugging .483. Nolan Schanuel is 9 for 36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 20 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Rays. Jonathan Aranda is 11 for 35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rays: Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press